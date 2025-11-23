Children exploited in Shillong drug trade; Meghalaya sounds alarm

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Children used in selling drugs? This alarming question has emerged as Meghalaya authorities uncover a disturbing trend in the state capital, where minors are reportedly being exploited to peddle narcotics in Shillong's neighbourhoods. Adviser to the Social Welfare Department, Paul Lyngdoh, sounded the alarm after a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), emphasizing that urgent, coordinated action is essential to contain the menace.

Lyngdoh highlighted the critical need for collaboration between the Meghalaya Police, ANTF and local communities, while also pointing to the inadequate number of Village Defence Parties (VDPs) in Shillong. The state capital, home to nearly six lakh residents, has only 12 VDPs. Confirming that Mawlai is a key hotspot, he said, "Shillong and East Jaintia Hills are the worst affected," warning that the narcotics menace has seeped into every district of the state.

