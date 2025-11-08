CM Sangma lays foundation stone for beautification of historic cenotaph in Tura

CORRESPONDENT

Tura: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction and beautification of the historic Cenotaph in Tura, a memorial that honours the sacrifices of the Garo Labour Corps who served during World War I. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the Committee for the Preservation of Garo Culture and Heritage, Marcuise N. Marak, Minister of Arts and Culture Sanbor Shullai, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "A cenotaph is a very symbolic and important monument, and the Cenotaph in Babupara, Tura, that honours the Garo Labour Corps is very near to the people of Garo Hills. I also wish to express my gratitude to the members of the Committee for the Preservation of Garo Culture and Heritage under the Chairmanship of Minister Marcuise N. Marak, religious leaders, senior and distinguished citizens, and members of civil society bodies who over the last couple of months have had extensive deliberations and consultative meetings to give a shape to the construction and beautification of the cenotaph."

Welcoming the families of the Garo Labour Corps, Sangma announced that all who served during World War I will be accorded due honours once the new cenotaph is completed. "Today we are just laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the cenotaph, and once the permanent structure with a new design is completed, we will honour all those who served - both those who lost their lives in foreign lands and those who returned home - in a befitting manner for their sacrifices and services," he said.

Urging the Committee for the Preservation of Garo Culture and Heritage to document the stories of the Garo Labour Corps, the Chief Minister added, "The government will extend full support to the committee to undertake the research." He noted that in the past, both as a community and as governments, research and documentation had not been adequate, resulting in the loss of valuable historical information.

Expressing satisfaction with the new design, Sangma remarked, "The new design is simple yet dignified, and when visitors will visit the cenotaph, a feeling of depth and seriousness of the monument will be evoked." He further suggested that modern technology must be used to provide visitors with information about the cenotaph's history and significance.

