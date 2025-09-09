CM Sangma’s wife makes debut in Meghalaya Assembly

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The five-day Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly began on Monday with a historic note as Dr. Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, newly elected NPP legislator from Gambegre and wife of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, took her seat in the House. Her entry has raised the number of women MLAs in the 60-member Assembly to four.

All four women legislators were present on the opening day, underlining the steady—though limited—progress in gender representation in state politics.

Speaking after the session, Dr. Mehtab described the moment as a milestone. “It is a privilege and an honour to be representing my constituency,” she said, acknowledging the challenges of being a first-time legislator. “This time I have a lot to learn. I will observe the proceedings and how the House runs, and maybe next time, I will contribute more actively,” she added.

On the broader issue of women’s participation in politics, Dr. Mehtab said, “Women representation in politics has always been very less, and I feel very honoured today being a woman in this august House. I hope my presence will encourage more women to join politics.”

Dr. Mehtab secured her place in the Assembly following her by-election victory in November, where she garnered 12,678 votes, defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhiarani Sangma by a margin of 4,594 votes. The Gambegre seat had fallen vacant after Saleng A. Sangma resigned to take up his role as Member of Parliament from Tura.

