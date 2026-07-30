Prestone Tynsong Says Meghalaya, Assam Equally Responsible for Jorabat Flooding

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong said the recurring flash floods and waterlogging at Jorabat are the result of inadequate drainage infrastructure in the low-lying border area and that both Meghalaya and Assam share equal responsibility for addressing the problem.

His remarks assume significance amid Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's assertion that development on the Meghalaya side has contributed to flooding in Jorabat. Tynsong maintained that the issue cannot be viewed from the perspective of one state alone, saying the absence of proper drainage and supporting infrastructure in the lower reaches was the primary cause of waterlogging.

"It happens in the lower level where proper drainage and infrastructure are required," he said, adding that "it is not possible to directly blame Meghalaya for waterlogging in Jorabat, nor is it possible for Meghalaya to blame Assam."

Stressing the need for a joint approach, Tynsong said, "Ultimately, we are both equally responsible."

The Deputy Chief Minister said the proposed Rs 8,500-crore, 66-km four-lane Greenfield corridor between Jorabat and Umiam, announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, has incorporated adequate drainage measures in its design.

"The drainage component is already there. The drainage system and culverts have to be properly done, and these issues are being taken care of," he said. Tynsong added that the proposed corridor, along with Assam's planned six-lane ring road, would improve regional connectivity. The Meghalaya stretch from Sonapur towards Silchar would be developed as a high-speed corridor, linking the Ri Bhoi corridor with Umiam, he said.

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