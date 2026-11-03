Conrad Sangma Denies Claims of NPP Undermining Coalition Partners Amid MLA Defections

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has rejected allegations that the National People's Party (NPP) is systematically wiping out its coalition partners to strengthen itself, following the exodus of legislators from the People's Democratic Front (PDF) and, more recently, the United Democratic Party (UDP) to the ruling party. He maintained that the defections were driven by individual MLAs and did not result from any deliberate attempt by the NPP to dismantle its coalition partners.

"It's not about wiping out anybody. We have been working with all the concerned individuals for a very long time now and the individuals the individual MLAs have felt that they would want to come and work with the National People's Party. They have expressed faith in the party, they have expressed their faith in the leadership, So it is purely a decision that has been made from their end to strengthen the overall Party and the governance and the government, and also to ensure that we are able to work in a much more stable manner In the days to come," Sangma said.

He said the decisions were aimed not only at ensuring stability during the remainder of the current government's term but also at strengthening the party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

"Whether it is in this rest of the term of this, as well as looking at the future in terms of the 2028 elections. So it's purely a decision that has been made by the individual MLAs, it's not that we have been trying to move around, and deliberately trying to break individuals, especially the Coalition Partners," he said.

However, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the NPP was also seeking to expand its political base, describing the latest round of inductions as a boost to both the party and the government.

"This is basically coming more from the individuals themselves, and obviously, as a political party, We also look at strengthening ourselves. You also would like to see that the party grows from strength strength," he said.

Sangma argued that the consolidation of the ruling party would strengthen political stability and create conditions for effective governance, particularly by enabling the government to pursue policies and stand by its decisions.

"At the end of the day, we have to remember that political stability is, absolutely necessary for good governance to happen," he added.

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