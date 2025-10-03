Meghalaya launches six-month SAP S/4HANA training

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a landmark move to empower Meghalaya’s youth, the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sirobilt to launch a six-month intensive training program on SAP S/4HANA, the next-generation, AI-driven Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to social media to share the development, writing, “Glad to witness the signing of the MoU between MSSDS (Government of Meghalaya) and Sirobilt to launch a six-month training program on SAP S/4HANA, a next-generation, AI-driven Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.”

He added, “This initiative aims to equip our youth with in-demand skills, preparing them to become highly proficient professionals capable of contributing to complex SAP implementation projects across industries.”

The program is designed to provide young professionals with advanced technical expertise, enabling them to handle complex SAP implementation projects across diverse sectors. By fostering skills in one of the world’s most sought-after enterprise software platforms, the initiative aims to create a pool of highly competent professionals ready to meet global industry demands.

