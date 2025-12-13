Tura’s long wait ends: 754 households get land lease documents

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a moment charged with relief, emotion and historic significance for Tura town, 754 households across eight localities-families who have lived for decades on encroached government land-were formally handed periodic lease documents on Friday, ending generations of uncertainty. The ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak, marked one of the most consequential land regularization exercises ever undertaken in West Garo Hills.

These settlements, long deprived of basic amenities and formal recognition, had faced the daily anxieties of life on government land. That chapter closed on Friday as the Chief Minister delivered what he described as the fulfilment of a long-standing promise rooted in the vision of the late P.A. Sangma.

Recalling the legacy that inspired the decision, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, "Whenever our leader P.A. Sangma visited the localities in Tura, people would come to him with their concerns about living on government land and the various problems they faced. Most of these localities had no approach roads, no electricity, no water supply. They also struggled to obtain caste certificates, birth certificates, and other essential documents. Years later, when I contested the election in Tura, people from these same localities brought up the same concerns. So I decided to take this issue up. It was difficult, but with concerted effort, we have managed to find a solution."

At the ceremony, 452 bighas of land were handed over under periodic lease documentation. The Chief Minister grew visibly emotional as he recalled his father's efforts. "P.A. Sangma tried to resolve this issue. It was long pending… He would always say, 'Who are these people living on government land? They are our people, and we must help them," he said, pausing with tears in his eyes.

He added, "He (Purno) told me that if God gives you the opportunity, you must endeavour to resolve the problems of our people. P.A. Sangma always shared with us his vision for the people, the public and the community, and taught us to put people first."

Reflecting on the significance of the decision, the Chief Minister said, "…Being in public life is about serving the people. This was a very difficult decision, not a simple one - but because of the vision and principles of P.A. Sangma, we were able to take it forward and resolve the issue."

Dismissing any political motive, he clarified, "I could have taken this decision just before the election, but our intention was to genuinely serve the people and provide relief."

Urging residents to accept the documents and comply with instalment payments, he stated, "I am not forcing anyone to accept it. As long as Conrad is in the chair, we will not evict anyone. But I worry about what will happen after me. So, when such an opportunity is given, people should take advantage of it."

