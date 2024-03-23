East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Excise) conducts drive against illicit liquor

SHILLONG: The office of the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District conducted raids on Friday against illegal sale of IMFL, beer, wine, etc. in the Meghalayan capital town's innumerable restaurants and stalls. The raids continued in the outskirts of the town as well to check if illicit liquor is being sold clandestinely. During January, the Excise staffs detected 13 cases with a seizure of 76.5 litres of i/d liquor and 146.145 litres IMFL. In this connection, 11 persons have been arrested under Excise Act. This is the DC's continued drive to curb this social evil which reaches its notoriety during New Year and festival times.

