–– Fifty Years of Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya: A Legacy of Excellence

Initially, the school provided free education, but as contingency funds dwindled, a nominal fee was introduced with the managing committee's approval to sustain the school's operations. Originally catering to students up to Class IV, the school expanded to higher classes to prevent dropouts, necessitating the hiring of more teachers and increased financial contributions from students.

Today, Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya serves over 500 students but faces space constraints that limit admissions. Despite achieving excellent results in the HSLC exams, the school remains unprovincialized and lacks a pension scheme. Repeated appeals for regularization have gone unheeded, leaving staff without retirement benefits.

As a founder teacher and former headmistress, Smti Gopa Sen said that along with dedicated staff like Ms. Ratna Gogoi, who served for 35 years, she retired without any retirement benefits. This includes not only teachers but also grade IV employees like the late Tarini Ch Kalita, the beloved peon cum chowkidar, and the devoted ayahs, the late Beenolis Kharkonger and Smti Gunamai Bora.

Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya has consistently strived to provide holistic education comparable to the best schools in Guwahati. With greater government support, the school could achieve even more outstanding results and offer better opportunities to its students.

The success of Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya is evident in the accomplishments of its past pupils, who have gone on to achieve significant positions in various fields. Alumni of the school have excelled in their respective professions, becoming doctors, engineers, government officials, entrepreneurs, and educators. Their achievements are a testament to the solid educational foundation laid at Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya, and their contributions continue to bring pride to the school community.

