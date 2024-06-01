–– Fifty Years of Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya: A Legacy of Excellence

In 1974, Assam's capital shifted from Shillong to Dispur, bringing with it a wave of state government employees accustomed to Shillong's superior educational standards. This transition posed a significant challenge for parents seeking comparable schooling options in Guwahati, which then seemed remote from Dispur. Recognizing this pressing need, the Department of Education, Assam, under the visionary guidance of the late Anil Chowdhury, Secretary of Education, initiated the establishment of an English medium school. Thus, Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya was born, a coeducational institution initially offering free education.
The school opened its doors on June 1, 1974, in a government residential quarter in Dispur, with 34 students and adhering to the Montessori method of teaching. Smti Gopa Sen, a dedicated Montessorian trained in Hyderabad, took the helm as the founding Adult-in-Charge/Headmistress. Under the management of the Association of Montessori Education, Assam, and the leadership of the late R.K. Gautam, the school was well-equipped with the necessary Montessori apparatus and furniture, ready to provide high-quality education.
With a modest team of two teachers, two ayahs, and one peon cum chowkidar, the school welcomed its first batch of students with warmth and care. The initial teachers, "Gopa Miss" and "Lonie Miss," were remembered for their strict yet loving approach, leaving a lasting impact on their students.
The journey to its fiftieth year was marked by numerous challenges. The government's decision to bring the school under its grant-in-aid scheme made it reliant on grants for staff salaries and operational expenses, which were often delayed. As student enrollment grew, the need for additional teachers arose, leading to the appointment of Ratna Gogoi as an assistant teacher.
Despite financial constraints and delayed grants, the school persevered. Increasing enrollment necessitated a larger space, and after a prolonged struggle, the then Chief Minister, the late Tarun Gogoi, allocated a more spacious building for the school, a gesture for which the school community remains deeply grateful.
Initially, the school provided free education, but as contingency funds dwindled, a nominal fee was introduced with the managing committee's approval to sustain the school's operations. Originally catering to students up to Class IV, the school expanded to higher classes to prevent dropouts, necessitating the hiring of more teachers and increased financial contributions from students.
Today, Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya serves over 500 students but faces space constraints that limit admissions. Despite achieving excellent results in the HSLC exams, the school remains unprovincialized and lacks a pension scheme. Repeated appeals for regularization have gone unheeded, leaving staff without retirement benefits.
As a founder teacher and former headmistress, Smti Gopa Sen said that along with dedicated staff like Ms. Ratna Gogoi, who served for 35 years, she retired without any retirement benefits. This includes not only teachers but also grade IV employees like the late Tarini Ch Kalita, the beloved peon cum chowkidar, and the devoted ayahs, the late Beenolis Kharkonger and Smti Gunamai Bora.
Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya has consistently strived to provide holistic education comparable to the best schools in Guwahati. With greater government support, the school could achieve even more outstanding results and offer better opportunities to its students.
The success of Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya is evident in the accomplishments of its past pupils, who have gone on to achieve significant positions in various fields. Alumni of the school have excelled in their respective professions, becoming doctors, engineers, government officials, entrepreneurs, and educators. Their achievements are a testament to the solid educational foundation laid at Rajhans Shishu Vidyalaya, and their contributions continue to bring pride to the school community.
Also Read: Vedic mathematics workshop concludes at Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Dhubri
Also Watch: