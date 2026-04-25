Five detained, two stolen scooters recovered in swift police action in West Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A prompt and coordinated police response led to the recovery of two stolen scooters and the detention of five individuals, including four minors, in West Jaintia Hills district, highlighting growing concerns over vehicle theft and juvenile involvement in such crimes.

According to information provided by the police on Friday, the case first came to light following telephonic information from Wanphida O. Laloo of Ummulong village, who reported the theft of his scooty (Regn. No. ML-05 W-6877) from Lalong Civil Hospital in Jowai.

Acting on the complaint, police analysed CCTV footage and identified a suspected vehicle, following which they launched intensive patrolling that led to its interception. Police detained the occupants of the vehicle and brought them to the Phramer Traffic Cell for interrogation. During questioning, one child in conflict with the law revealed that the stolen scooty had been taken to Pdengshakap village. Acting on this lead, a police team proceeded to the location and recovered the vehicle after observing due legal formalities.

In a related development reported the same day, another complainant, Bastanroy Mawthoh of Nongmensong, Langkyrding, reported the theft of his scooty (Regn. No. ML-05 AF-5040, Yamaha Ray ZR, matt black with golden rims) at around 2:30 am. Police traced and recovered the vehicle from Pdengshakap village.

Authorities have secured both vehicles at the Phramer Traffic Cell for necessary legal action.

In an official advisory, Crescency W. Lyngdoh, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (DSB), West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, stated, "Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and ensure that their vehicles are properly secured at all times. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the nearest police station or by dialling 112."

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