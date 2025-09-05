Meghalaya: JSU urges summer capital status for Jowai, ILP rollout

Correspondent

Shillong: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has submitted a memorandum to Governor C.H. Vijayashankar, pressing for the declaration of Jowai as Meghalaya’s summer capital, the immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), and a review of the Instrument of Accession to reinforce tribal autonomy.

Arguing that the Jaintia Hills continue to lag in education, healthcare, and connectivity despite contributing significantly to the state’s economy, the JSU stressed that Jowai deserves recognition to balance regional development. “The Jaintia kings maintained Nartiang as the Summer Capital and Jaintiapur as the Winter Capital, supporting Jowai’s candidacy for seasonal governance,” the memorandum noted. The union maintained that with an existing Mini Secretariat, Jowai is administratively prepared to function as a seasonal capital while also boosting tourism and preserving the unique Pnar identity.

On the issue of regulating influx, the union reminded the Governor of the Assembly’s 2019 resolution in favour of ILP. “ILP, as in Arunachal Pradesh, would regulate influx, safeguarding the land and cultural heritage of the Jaintia sub-tribes,” the memorandum stated, urging Raj Bhavan to impress upon the Centre to expedite its implementation.

The JSU also sought a review of the Instrument of Accession, underscoring that its original assurances of autonomy have been eroded over time. “Although no Jaintia king signed due to the British annexation of 1835, the associated chieftaincies justify extending IoA protections,” the union asserted, adding that reaffirmation of Sixth Schedule guarantees is critical to safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities.

