Former Meghalaya IGP Skylance G. Momin passes away at 82

SHILLONG: Skylance G. Momin, the first Garo officer of the Meghalaya Police Service and a former Inspector General of Police, passed away on Thursday. He was 82.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed deep grief over Momin's demise and said his contribution to public service and peace-building in the Garo Hills would be remembered with respect. He recalled that Momin had played a crucial role in facilitating the ceasefire process with the Achik Liberation Matgrik Army, which helped in restoring and sustaining peace in the region.

During his career and after retirement, Momin remained closely associated with social and traditional institutions. He was a founding member of the 100 Drums Wangala Committee and served as President of the Nokma Council. He later established the Council of Nokmas, a platform that brought together traditional village heads from across the Garo Hills to protect their collective rights and welfare.

In recognition of his service to society, Momin was selected for the Pa Togan Sangma Award for social service in 2014. He also held several important positions after retiring from the police service, including Vice-Chairman of the State Development Reforms Commission, member of the State Level Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee, and Non-Official Member of the District Legal Services Authority in West Garo Hills.

Widely respected for his efforts to modernize and strengthen traditional governance systems, Momin worked to secure institutional support for the Nokma system, including the establishment of Nokma Kachari across the Garo Hills. The chief minister said Momin's lifelong dedication to peace, public service and the preservation of Garo culture would continue to inspire future generations and prayed for peace to the departed soul. (Agencies)

Also Read: Tripura ADC Stands by Family of Assault Victim with Financial Support