Meghalaya: Tynsong assures highest priority in search for missing 6-year-old

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday assured that the government is treating the disappearance of a six-year-old girl from Upper Rajasimla village in North Garo Hills district with utmost seriousness. “The matter continues to be accorded highest priority, and every possible effort is being made to bring the child back to her family and ensure justice is served,” Tynsong said in his reply to a zero hour notice raised by Kharkutta legislator Rupert Momin in the Assembly.

He informed that police and multiple agencies have been working relentlessly to trace the child and uncover the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The girl went missing on July 18, at around 1:30 pm, while her parents were away working under the MGNREGA scheme. A missing person report was filed at Kharkutta Police Station by her father, following which an investigation was launched.

Search operations have since intensified, with police, various agencies and the community working together. Teams from the Special Force, Search and Rescue Team, Fire and Emergency Services, along with a K9 unit, have been deployed, while drones are being used to scan difficult terrain.

The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that one individual has been arrested in connection with the case and several leads are being pursued. “As part of the investigation, several leads have been pursued, including the possibility of outside involvement. The police have also coordinated with Assam Police to verify related inputs, including enquiries with scrap dealers and other potential suspects. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case. While some individuals were examined, no conclusive evidence has yet emerged,” he said.

Tynsong further expressed concern that despite exhaustive multi-agency and inter-state coordination, no trace of the missing child has been found to date. “The police are leaving no stone unturned to gather evidence, pursue leads, and bring resolution to this distressing matter,” he assured.

