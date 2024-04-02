Hailstorm ravages Lampi along the Assam-Meghalaya border

A Correspondent

Boko: The devastating cyclone and hailstorm has caused heavy damage in the Lampi area of Boko along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Sunday night. The cyclone destroyed the houses of more than 100 families in the greater Lampi area, especially in Oumsagar, Makaibari, Harshanagar and Lower Lampi areas. Due to the cyclone, houses were damaged and two were injured seriously. The victims were identified as Bhima Roy and Radhika Chunar of Lower Lampi.

The injured were admitted to Boko Primary Health Centre. The district administration has arranged for about 180 children, men and women who were displaced by the storm to be accommodated in two shelters. The two shelters have been set up at Makaibari and Lower Lumpi. On Monday morning Arjun Chetri, General Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council visits the area and spoke with the victims. Accommodation and foods to the camps by Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi with support of the Lumpi village headman Krishna Sharma and the villagers were arranged.

Meanwhile, a team from Boko BJP Mandal and Kamrup District Committee visited Lumpi and gave assurance for help. Arjun Chetri, general member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, said such a disaster had not happened in the Lampi area in the last 50 years. The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council has expressed its sorrow over the tragic incident and will provide all possible assistance. Revenue Circle Officer Divas Bardoloi said doctors have been deployed in the shelters 24 hours a day to check the health of children, boys, men and women. He also said that efforts will be made to ensure that the homeless people get assistance from the government so that they can build their houses as soon as possible.

