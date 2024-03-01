Health Minister inaugurates Urban Health and Wellness Centre in Meghalaya

Shillong: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday inaugurated the Urban Health and wellness Centre at Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Shillong in the presence of MLA of Mawlai Constituency Brightstarwell Marbaniang, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District R. M Kurbah, MDC Of Mawlai Teiborlang Pathaw and DHS officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh said the inauguration of the health centre is to ensure that the residents of the area can have easy access to medical care. She emphasized on the accessibility and functionality of telemedicine which will help the people to inquire about their health and receive necessary assistance.

The minister encouraged the public to take advantage of the health centre service including meeting with doctors for counseling when needed, especially in areas like substance abuse. She also encouraged the people to proactively seek help for their overall health.

Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah extended her wishes to the people as well as the medical fraternity for the new health facility and requested the people of the area to come forward and cooperate with the centre for better delivery of healthcare services.

The urban health and wellness centre will cater to eight surrounding localities and with a special focus on pregnant mothers as the health facility will emphasize on antenatal care. The services will also include cancer screening, immunization, vaccination, blood pressure check up, and tele consultation amongst others. The inauguration programme was also attended by the Rangbah Shnong, members of the Dorbar Shnong, ASHAs, doctors, nurses, staff and the local populace, stated a press release.

