HITO Flags Illegal Operation of 126 Wine Shops in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has raised alarm over the unchecked growth of 126 wine shops operating along Meghalaya’s National Highways, alleging that most are functioning illegally without the necessary clearances.

Speaking at a press conference at the Shillong Press Club, HITO general secretary Wanbun N. Dkhar revealed that information obtained through an RTI filed with the Office of the Commissioner of Excise exposed the extent of regulatory violations along key highway stretches from Khanapara in Ri Bhoi to Ratachera in East Jaintia Hills. “According to the RTI reply, there are 126 wine shops along the National Highways — 78 in Ri Bhoi, 15 in East Jaintia Hills, and 13 in West Jaintia Hills. However, none of these shops possess the required NOCs from the Ministry, making them illegal as per National Highway regulations,” Dkhar stated.

He further pointed out that several outlets use deceptive signage to evade scrutiny. “The phrase ‘Shop Open’ displayed outside many of these stores is a misleading tactic to bypass the official notification of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These establishments clearly violate the 2016 Supreme Court ruling and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification,” he added.

Echoing his concern, HITO President Donbok Dkhar blamed the surge in liquor outlets for an increase in road accidents caused by drunk driving. “In recent days, multiple accidents have claimed the lives of young people, mothers, and elders. The government’s failure to control the proliferation of these shops has turned highways into danger zones,” he said.

Donbok also criticized the state government’s inaction, despite MoRTH’s 2017 directive to shut down unauthorized liquor outlets along highways. “The government heavily relies on liquor revenue, yet when laws exist, they must be enforced. Small vendors are penalized for minor offences, while these large-scale violations go unchecked. We are giving the government one month to produce valid NOCs for these shops. If it fails, HITO will take direct action to shut them down,” he warned.

HITO has urged authorities to act swiftly, asserting that the mushrooming of illegal wine shops has become a major factor behind rising road fatalities across Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Sangma launches aggressive plan for drug-free state

Also Watch: