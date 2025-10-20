Meghalaya: United Garo NGOs raise alarm over rampant coal and suspected Uranium mining near Chokpot

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a united and impassioned stand for environmental justice, six leading NGOs from Chokpot under South Garo Hills have sounded a strong alarm over alleged illegal coal mining and possible uranium exploration activities dangerously close to ecologically fragile zones. The organizations - the Garo Students' Union (GSU), A·chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee (CAVC), Garo Land State Movement Committee (GSMC), A·chik Conscious Holistic Integrated Krima (ACHIK), and the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) - have jointly condemned the ongoing operations, warning of irreversible damage to the region's environment, water bodies, and biodiversity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NGOs revealed that their joint inspection of the mining site at Pharomgre, Chokpot, on October 18 uncovered disturbing evidence of large-scale extraction being conducted alarmingly close to critical river systems and protected forest areas. "We were deeply alarmed by the level of destruction already caused to the environment and the potential for far greater harm if quarrying continues unchecked," said Spencer R. Sangma, Secretary of the Garo Students' Union (GSU), Chokpot Regional Unit, on behalf of the joint bodies.

The statement underscored that the mining site lies near vital rivers - Rompa, Rongdik, Khakiza, and Rongma - which are the primary sources of drinking and irrigation water for local communities. The groups warned that continued excavation has already led to "visible pollution, silting, and the drying up of small tributaries," adding that if unchecked, the damage would be "permanent and catastrophic" for both the ecosystem and the people dependent on it.

The NGOs further expressed alarm over the site's proximity to the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO-recognized ecological hotspot known for its dense forests and rare wildlife, including the Hoolock Gibbon and Himalayan Black Bear. They cautioned that relentless deforestation and soil erosion could decimate the fragile biodiversity of the area, with devastating consequences for both nature and the indigenous Garo communities.

Highlighting the potential economic fallout, the organizations pointed out that Chokpot and its adjoining areas - including scenic spots such as Abong Chigat, Redingsni, Wari Chora, and Tengte Rongrep - have emerged as promising eco-tourism destinations. The groups warned that unchecked mining "will destroy the natural beauty of these areas, discourage tourism, and deprive the region of long-term sustainable livelihoods."

In a grave revelation, the statement also raised suspicions of possible uranium mining activities being discreetly carried out under the guise of coal excavation. Citing public remarks made earlier by Hon'ble MP Saleng A. Sangma and GHADC Opposition Leader Bernard Marak, the NGOs claimed that there are "indications that uranium exploration and mining might be planned for certain parts of the Garo Hills." They warned that if true, such activities could expose the population to "severe radiation risks" and long-term contamination of soil, air, and water.

Also Read: Meghalaya: HYC urges tourists to protect Sohra, Khasi-Jaintia hills ecosystem