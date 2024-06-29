HNLC sleeper cells busted in Meghalaya: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: CM Conrad Sangma said that the HNLC sleepers cells busted in the recent past were not ‘hi-fi in nature.

“It is just another technically high word for somebody who is not active and was asked to be active again. So it is not really that they are hi-fi sleeper cells but they are some individuals who are given money and asked to do certain activities,” Sangma told reporters.

According to the Chief Minister, said that he will refrain from using those words but they are individuals who are in one way or the other related to different organizations.

He said that the government is improving its cyber cell and also ensuring that it invests a lot.

Stating that the government is keeping a close watch on everything even as he pointed out that that’s the reason why they were able to nab certain individuals.

Sangma said that the government will not be taking things easy and every single threat is being treated seriously by the government.

He pointed out that militant groups like HNLC are sending WhatsApp messages, even as he asked whether sending a message through WhatsApp is an activity.

“I don’t know if you will define sending a WhatsApp message as an activity. It is very easy these days to send WhatsApp messages. One can download an application and mask it,” the Chief Minister said. He said that the government is trying to find out ways to nab that too.

Sangma said that he has asked the police department to invest in this aspect so that such extortion notes are stopped being circulated which are coming randomly to the citizens of the state.

