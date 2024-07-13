A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: IIM Shillong has successfully completed the IIM Shillong-INDAM 2024 Doctoral and Early Career Researchers' Colloquium, held from July 9-11. The colloquium, themed 'Emerging Paradigms in Management Research', provided a platform for doctoral and early career researchers to present their work, engage in scholarly discussions, and network with peers and experts in the field. The colloquium featured an array of plenary sessions, round-table sessions, and workshops designed to address critical aspects of management research.

The plenary sessions featured distinguished speakers who shared valuable insights on various topics. Professor Sumit Kundu discussed 'Successfully Navigating a Doctoral Program - A Personal Reflection', offering guidance from his extensive experience. Prof. Richa Saxena, IMT Ghaziabad presented on 'Doing Qualitative Research in Early Academic Career', providing essential tips for budding researchers. Prof. Suresh Bhagavatula, IIM Bangalore shared insights on 'Contextual Research and Indigenous Theory Development in Entrepreneurship', highlighting the importance of local contexts in research. Prof. Mousumi Bhattacharya of IIM Shillong highlighted 'Responsible Research and Societal Impact', emphasizing the role of researchers in contributing to society.

The colloquium concluded with a valedictory address by Professor Sumit K. Kundu, President of INDAM and a Distinguished Professor of International Business, Florida International University emphasized the importance of innovative research in management.

Also Read: IIM Shillong organizes a Leadership Excellence Program for School Principals

Also Watch: