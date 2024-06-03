Implementing any new things we would need time: Principal of Sankardev College on CUET

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Principal of Sankardev College, Dr. Eureka Lyngdoh has said that if the state had prepared itself for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) ahead of its implementation two years ago Meghalaya would not have faced a situation it is on Saturday.

"We as principals of various colleges would like to say that implementing any new things we would need time," Lyngdoh said. She also stated that the principals of colleges had told that the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide infrastructures well in regards to the CUET, whether it is digital facilities or any other needs.

