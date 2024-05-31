Meghalaya: CUET review meeting with National Testing Agency held in state

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: After the issues related to the conduct of CUET (UG) 2024 examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma a review meeting with NTA, NEHU officials along with the State Education Department was conducted.

During the meeting it was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that many students had not registered for CUET (UG) 2024 examination, many students who had registered had not appeared for the examination and some students who had taken the examination had not appeared for all mandatory papers. Further, the mismanagement at NEHU Centre in the conduct of CUET (UG) 2024 was also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

In view of the above and considering the fact that that many deserving students may be deprived of College admissions and NEHU affiliated Colleges in Meghalaya may face difficulty in filling up their seats for the up-coming academic session, the Sangma directed that the matter may be taken up with the Ministry of Education for exemption from CUET (UG) 2024 for admission to Colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU for the Academic Session 2024-2025.

The Chief Minister then immediately took up the matter with the Union Minister of Education, Government of India and exemption from CUET (UG) 2024 was granted by UGC for admission to Colleges affiliated to NEHU for the Academic Session 2024-2025.

The state government clarified that CUET scores will not be required for admission to Colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU for the Academic Session 2024-2025 and that the admissions will be given based on the student’s performance in the Board examination as has been done in the previous years.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner and Secretary, Syed Md. A. Razi said that the state government has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for 2F notification which will put the Williamson Sangma University, a state owned university, in the list of universities recognised by the UGC.

Razi also said that the government is hopeful the state University would be functional by next year so that students of the state do not have to sit for CUET and the state will not have to seek exemption every time since the state University will not need a CUET score.

