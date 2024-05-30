Meghalaya exempted from CUET for the academic year 2024-25

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has been exempted from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the academic year 2024-25. According to a letter from the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) agreed to allow admissions in the affiliated colleges of Central University in the State of Meghalaya North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) as per the prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25 only.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma thanked, the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan for accepting the state’s request to exempt the state from the CUET. “The government of India has exempted Meghalaya and this will go a long way in actually helping our students,” Sangma said.

According to the Chief Minister, by next year the government is hopeful that most of the state’s colleges will be affiliated to the state’s university and hence CUET will not be required.

It may be mentioned that the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday met state Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.

Also Read: Assam: National Testing Agency changes CUET schedules for Barak candidates (sentinelassam.com)