Inspection of Shillong Smart City Projects Conducted by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee

A correspondent

Shillong: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, led by Chairman Mayralborn Syiem, MLA of the Nongpoh constituency, conducted an inspection of several key projects under the Shillong Smart City Project.

The inspection team included committee members Adelbert Nongrum (North Shillong MLA), Remington Gabil Momin (Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA), Wailadmiki Shylla (Jowai MLA), and Miani D Shira (Ampati MLA), along with officials from the Meghalaya Assembly Secretariat, Urban Affairs Department, and PWD (Roads).

The committee reviewed the progress of the construction and redevelopment of the municipal market in Laitumkhrah being built at a cost of Rs 28.84 crore. They also examined the development of smart roads in various parts of the city, which are intended to improve connectivity and reduce congestion.

The team visited the site of the development of the Office cum Automated Multi-level Car Parking facility at Mawkhar, a project designed to address parking challenges in Shillong. They also inspected the commercial complex being developed at Polo at a cost of Rs 100.33 crore, which is expected to contribute significantly to the city's economic activities.

At Police Bazar, the committee reviewed the construction of the Rs 211 crore Shillong Business-cum-Tourism and Cultural Centre, a landmark project envisioned to boost tourism and cultural exchanges. The inspection concluded with a visit to the sites of rainwater harvesting systems being developed in different parts of the city to enhance water management.

Chairman Mayralborn Syiem expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the projects. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the implementing agencies, including the relocation of utilities and shopkeepers, but emphasized that the projects are on track to provide significant benefits to the people of Shillong.

He highlighted the advanced stage of the project at Polo and expressed optimism about its timely completion. He said that the initiatives at Laitumkhrah and Motphran are also expected to ease congestion and improve parking facilities.

The chairman said that a detailed report would be submitted in due course, outlining the findings and recommendations. The chairman expressed hope that these projects would soon reach completion, contributing to the city's growth and addressing the needs of its residents.

