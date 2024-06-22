International Day of Yoga: Shillong Art of Living’s Yoga sessions across various institutions

SHILLONG: On the auspicious occasion of International Day of Yoga 2024, the dedicated teachers from the Art of Living Shillong Chapter have successfully conducted an extensive series of yoga sessions across various esteemed institutions in Shillong, Jowai and Shangpung village. These sessions were aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being through the ancient practice of yoga under this year's theme: 'Yoga for Self and Society'.

The Yoga sessions were held in Governor's Residence, Shillong Cantonment Board, Jhalupara, Christ College, Umroi, Shillong Airport, Sarojini Naidu Girls' Secondary School, Shangpung Village, Assam Rifles Public School, Central Agricultural University, Umiam, Shillong NCC Laitkor, Chilliangraij Jowai Community Hall, IGNOU Centre Shillong and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong. stated the press release.

Also Read: Assam CM Marks International Yoga Day with a Special Session in Tezpur

Also Watch: