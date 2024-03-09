International Women's Day celebrated at the State Convention Centre in Shillong

Shillong: Joining the global celebration of International Women's Day, the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the State Hub for Empowerment of Women and the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society, celebrated the International Women's Day at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

On this day, the Social Welfare Department government of Meghalaya felicitated the women achievers from different fields, sharing testimonies and advancing empowerment initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister M. Ampareen Lyngdoh said, "Today is a day for celebration because we are now at the juncture as women; we have received the necessary attention; it's no longer in such a critical situation when we talk about assigning attention to women's needs; we have achieved that. We are indebted to all the policymakers and to all the international agencies that have continuously fought for our rights.

"We need to celebrate together, women in their homes; the girl child celebrates this important day because today the government across India is in line with the international theme," she added. Lyngdoh further said, "The Government of Meghalaya has allotted the highest budget ever for gender, Rs 5271 crore; we most certainly recall and give credit to the entire predecessors who have worked hard."

She also said, "We have to make sure that we allow women to participate in various empowerment programmes of livelihood; we believe that if we strengthen our livelihood as mothers, we will strengthen our families. Through the state rural livelihood society, large amounts of funding will be dedicated to women and women-oriented livelihood investment ograms. The government is going to invest 18% of the 5 thousand plus crore for health care for women."

Lyngdoh further said the state of Meghalaya had indicated that SHG is predominantly women-oriented, and it is this SHG that is investing adequately and correctly.

On this special day, outstanding women achievers, including Nambi Jessica Marak (culinary), Kmoin Wahlang and Bonifilia Shullai (sports), Sidalin Marbaniang (innovation), Ratna Rai, and Pdiangsngewbha Pohti (SHG), received well-deserved recognition. In a significant move towards skill development, sewing machines are being distributed to the Superintendent of Training for Women in Need of Care and Protection, Social Welfare Department, a press release said.

