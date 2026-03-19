Internet Restored in Garo Hills After Nine Days, Congress Cites Pressure

Internet services were restored in the Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya on Wednesday after a nine-day suspension that severely disrupted daily life, affecting education, healthcare, banking, and the livelihoods of ordinary residents.
Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Deborah C Marak welcomed the restoration, saying sustained pressure from various quarters — including the Congress party — had contributed to the decision to lift the ban.
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Marak did not hold back in her assessment of the damage caused by the prolonged shutdown, describing it as a serious hardship in an era when digital connectivity underpins nearly every aspect of daily life.
"People really suffered. This prolonged disruption has caused widespread inconvenience," she said, adding that daily wage earners and traders had faced financial losses due to disrupted digital payment systems.
"In this digital age, the internet is not a luxury anymore but a necessity," Marak said.
Marak outlined the wide-ranging impact of the nine-day blackout across critical sectors.
Students were unable to access online classes, putting education at risk for an extended period. Healthcare facilities struggled with emergency communication, with Marak warning that the disruption had put lives at risk. Banking services were also interrupted, causing significant inconvenience to residents trying to carry out routine financial transactions.
"Today, after nine days, the internet is working," she said, underlining the relief felt across the region.
The internet shutdown was imposed amid unrest in the Garo Hills region linked to the controversy over non-tribal participation in GHADC elections — a matter that has since prompted the Meghalaya Cabinet to extend the council's term by six months and appoint new leadership.
Marak described the internet suspension during an election-related law and order situation as "very unfortunate," and said an eight-to-nine-day blackout was extremely difficult for the public to endure.
She also clarified that former Phulbari MLA S. G. Esmatur Mominin is not affiliated with the Congress party, and that he has been denied a ticket in the GHADC elections by the party.