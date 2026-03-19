Internet Restored in Garo Hills After Nine Days, Congress Cites Pressure

Marak did not hold back in her assessment of the damage caused by the prolonged shutdown, describing it as a serious hardship in an era when digital connectivity underpins nearly every aspect of daily life.

"People really suffered. This prolonged disruption has caused widespread inconvenience," she said, adding that daily wage earners and traders had faced financial losses due to disrupted digital payment systems.

"In this digital age, the internet is not a luxury anymore but a necessity," Marak said.