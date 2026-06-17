Investing in Youth and Sports Key to Meghalaya’s Future, Says CM Sangma at State Conclave

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SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said investment in youth, sports infrastructure and institutions had become imperative as nearly 18 lakh people below the age of 20 constituted around half of the state's population.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Meghalaya Sports Conclave 2026 in Shillong, he said the state's demographic profile presented both opportunities and challenges and required long-term planning to meet future demands for education, employment and sporting opportunities.

Sangma said the government was investing in sports as part of a broader strategy for youth empowerment and social transformation ahead of the 2027 National Games. He announced plans to introduce football leagues at the block level and said such initiatives would provide constructive opportunities for young people. He added that the conclave would help formulate policies and strengthen Meghalaya's sports ecosystem to create opportunities for future generations.

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