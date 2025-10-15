Joint coordination meet strengthens Meghalaya’s fight against drug menace

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a concerted move to intensify the war on drugs in Meghalaya, the Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the Meghalaya Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), convened a high-level Joint Coordination Committee meeting at the DGP’s Office, Shillong.

“In a joint and collaborative effort to eradicate the drug menace in the State of Meghalaya, DDG NCB in coordination with Meghalaya Police and ANTF convened a Joint Coordination Committee meeting with all intelligence and sister agencies including BSF, CRPF, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Office of the Drug Controller, Assam Rifles, etc. in DGP Office Meghalaya,” said Giri Prasad M, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

The meeting brought together key intelligence and enforcement agencies to strengthen inter-agency coordination in combating the drug crisis across the state. Officials emphasized the importance of a unified strategy, real-time intelligence sharing, and coordinated field operations to dismantle the supply network and ensure strict enforcement measures across all districts.

