Lit Fest is to Try and Generate Interest of Youth in Reading: Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The picturesque Ward’s Lake became the centre of attention on Monday morning with the 4th edition of the Shillong Literary Fest kicking off in grand style with noted authors Vikram Seth, Shobhaa De, Jerry Pinto, Kynpham S Nongkynrh, among others, in attendance.

The three-day fest began at 10:30 AM and was inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who stated that it was a part of the government’s push to provide platforms for the youth to engage in activities that they love.

Speaking of the festival, Vikram Seth stated that he had visited all six states of the Northeast in the past few weeks and there was no way he would skip Meghalaya.

“Shillong is called the Scotland of the East, and this I feel is wrong, especially with the cherry blossoms in full bloom. It should be called the Kyoto of the West instead; it’s just wonderful to be here,” he said while praising the scenic beauty of the state.

“I have never seen anything like that in my life, and I have seen many, including Stonehenge. It is astonishing that we don’t know about that, and it should have been world famous. It’s embarrassing that people in mainland India don’t know about so many of these places in Meghalaya and the other NE states.

Principal Secretary to the Tourism Department, D. Vijay Kumar, called the festival a platform to read, listen, and share ideas. He thanked the CM for his interest in ensuring continuity in the holding of the festival, which he hoped would give more prominence in the coming years and become a major platform for literary works of the nation and even beyond.

Minister of Tourism Paul Lyngdoh, who was also the guest of honour, asserted that the festival was the perfect platform for the youth, who could be lost if such forums are not provided.

“There may be talent, but without such forums and platforms, many would not get the support to continue their passion. This festival will provide that platform for them to explore and build on it,” felt Paul.

Chief Guest Conrad Sangma expressed his thanks to the team that has been working in the background over the past 4 years to give shape and continuity to this very important fest.

“We have been trying very hard to make it a calendar event not just for the state but hopefully one day on the national and even international level. When we started, we did not expect that we would be able to shape it into the kind of fest that we are seeing today, but this is completely the result of the hard work of everyone behind the scenes. This is just the beginning, and we intend to make it much bigger in the coming years,” said Sangma.

Also Read: Akon Performs in Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Leaves Crowd Wanting More