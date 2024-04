Meghalaya News

Lok Sabha: Deputy Commissioner (Excise) declares dry days in the East Khasi Hills

In view of the upcoming general election to the Lok Sabha in the state, the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District, has declared ‘Dry Days’ on April 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2024, as the pre-polling and polling days, and June 4th, 2024, as the day posted for counting votes in the entire district of East Khasi Hills, a press release said.