Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Turn Out In Huge Numbers In Meghalaya's Mawpen

MAWSYNRAM: As the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections begin, a positive development has unfolded in Mawpen, Mawsynram, Meghalaya where its electorate has shown up in large numbers to exercise their voting right.

The voting for the first phase of the General Elections has commenced nationwide in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories.

The village of Mawpen nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Meghalaya has witnessed long queues since 6 AM.

Images emerging out from Mawpen, which has demonstrated their eagerness to participate in the democratic process and thereby fulfill their civic duty, shows the zeal and commitment of citizens as they wait for their turn to cast the ballots.