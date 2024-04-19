Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Turn Out In Huge Numbers In Meghalaya's Mawpen

MAWSYNRAM: As the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections begin, a positive development has unfolded in Mawpen, Mawsynram, Meghalaya where its electorate has shown up in large numbers to exercise their voting right.
The voting for the first phase of the General Elections has commenced nationwide in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories.
The village of Mawpen nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Meghalaya has witnessed long queues since 6 AM.
Images emerging out from Mawpen, which has demonstrated their eagerness to participate in the democratic process and thereby fulfill their civic duty, shows the zeal and commitment of citizens as they wait for their turn to cast the ballots.
Notably, Mawpen village is located in Mawsynram subdivision of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya and it falls under the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency.
It is worth mentioning that there are 2 Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya, namely Shillong and Tura, where the voting will be conducted in the first phase today and its results will be declared on June 4 along with the rest of the country.
In the Shillong Parliamentary constituency, Vincent H. Pala, the sitting MP from the Congress Party, will look to retain his seat and he will be up against National People's Party (NPP) candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh and Robertjune KharJahrin of the United Democratic Party.
On the other hand, NPP's Agatha K. Sangma, the sitting MP from the Tura Lok Sabha seat, will battle it out against Saleng A Sangma of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Zenith M Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Meanwhile, the estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Shillong Constituency was 11,54,272.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vincent H. Pala, representing the Indian National Congress (INC), emerged victorious in the Shillong constituency with a total of 4,19,689 votes.
Jemino Mawthoh, representing the United Democratic Party (UDP) was the runner-up with a total of 2,67,256 votes.
