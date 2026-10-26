Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Praises Meghalaya’s Millet Revival and Women Entrepreneurs

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted Meghalaya's efforts to revive millet cultivation through women-led entrepreneurship and modern farming practices during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

Citing examples from Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills and Sadolpara in West Garo Hills, Modi highlighted how value addition and improved farming methods were helping revive interest in traditional crops while creating new income opportunities for rural communities. In Khanduli, where millets have been part of the local food culture for generations, the number of farmers cultivating the grains had declined over time. The trend began to change when two women from the village, Darapbiang Mulieh and Daieidlangki Suchiang, started developing millet-based products to expand their market.

They introduced products such as cookies, cakes, muffins and baby food, adding value to traditional grains and generating renewed demand for millet cultivation. The growing market encouraged farmers in the village to return to growing millets, demonstrating how local entrepreneurship could help sustain traditional agricultural practices. The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts of Chekjing Sangma, a farmer from Sadolpara in West Garo Hills, who adopted modern methods of millet cultivation. His initiative increased his income and raised awareness about the importance of millets in the village. Thanking Modi for recognising Meghalaya's farming traditions and the contributions of its farmers and women entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Prime Minister had given special mention to Chekjing Sangma and the two women from Khanduli. Sangma said the state government remained committed to supporting farmers, strengthening rural livelihoods and working towards the shared vision of doubling farmers' income.

Also Read: James Sangma Says BJP’s Rise to 10 MLAs in Meghalaya Does Not Reflect Popular Support