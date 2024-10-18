Meghalaya: AICC Approves Jingjang M. Marak as Candidate for Gambegre By-Election

A correspondent

SHILLONG: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the name of Jingjang M. Marak as the candidate for the Gambegre by-election. His name was approved by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that the by-election was necessitated after Saleng A. Sangma resigned as Gambegre MLA after he won the Tura Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. The by-election will be held on November 13.

The notification for the election will be issued on October 18, following which candidates can start filling out their nomination. The last date for filling the nomination is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 28, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

It may be mentioned that three political parties have so far announced their candidates for the Gambegre by-poll. The ruling NPP has nominated Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee Sangma. The Trinamool Congress has decided to field Sadhiarani M. Sangma for the contest. Sadhiarani is the wife of former minister Zenith M. Sangma. She is also a sitting MDC from Dengnakpara constituency. Sadhiarani had contested from the Gambegre seat twice in the past. In the 2023 Assembly election, she lost to Saleng Sangma by a margin of 2,871 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to announce its candidate soon. Party vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak had expressed his keenness to contest the Gambegre by-poll.

