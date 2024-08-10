Meghalaya: Aid distribution camp empowers specially-abled at U Soso tham Auditorium

SHILLONG: In a significant effort to support and uplift persons with disabilities, Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under Administrative Control of SVNIRTAR Cuttack, Odisha, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India organized an aids distribution camp at U Soso tham Auditorium, State Central Library on Thursday. This unique event addressed critical health and practical needs, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and community support.

Minister of Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, Paul Lyngdoh was the chief guest. Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, Pravin Bakshi, was the special guest for the programme. Simultaneously, the event distributed essential aids and appliances designed to enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities. 125 aids and appliances like smart phones, auxiliary crutch, Teaching Learning Material (TLM Kit), rollator, hearing aid, CP Chair, cruches, wheelchairs, android tablet were distributed to those in need. This practical support aims to reduce everyday challenges and improve living conditions for many families.

Minister Paul, Lyngdoh emphasized the importance of the camp, stating, “Our goal today was to create an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can access critical information and receive practical assistance. We are honoured to contribute to the well-being and independence of our community members with disabilities.” He also appreciated the dedication, and hard work of the staff of CRC- Shillong and extended his continued support for future endeavours.

Director, CRC- Shillong, Dr. Ram Shakal Sahani, informed that the office of CRC- Shillong has been working for the betterment of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) since July 19, 2021 in the state of Meghalaya. He praised the support provided by the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Meghalaya for conducting multiple activities, awareness camps, distribution camps etc. He also informed that with the support of these aids and appliances, the divyangjans can help themselves gain a good education. The success of the event highlights the ongoing commitment of the Office of CRC Shillong to address the unique needs of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) through targeted initiatives and compassionate service. This camp serves as a model for future efforts aimed at fostering greater inclusivity and support within the community, stated a press release.

Also Read: Margherita Relief Efforts: 47 Camps Set Up, Essential Aid Distributed Amid Flood Crisis

Also Watch: