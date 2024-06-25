Meghalaya Aims for Universal Electrification by 2028, Says Power Minister

SHILLONG: In a significant announcement, Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal pledged to achieve universal electrification across the state by 2028. This initiative comes in response to concerns raised by Congress legislator Charles Marngar regarding inconsistent power supply and incomplete electrification in several villages within his constituency.

During a recent assembly session, Marngar highlighted issues faced by villages such as Mawhati, Sonidan, Umtrai, and Umsiang. These villages, electrified under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana-I (DDUGJY-I) program in 2018-19, are experiencing power problems due to faulty infrastructure installations.

Minister Mondal acknowledged these issues and confirmed that the government is aware of the faulty connections. He assured the public that these problems would be swiftly resolved. "A thorough survey has been conducted, and while most villages have been accounted for, a few outlying ones haven’t yet been included due to new settlements and expansions," Mondal explained.

He emphasized the additional challenges posed by new households requiring power access after their villages' initial electrification. "These situations are being actively addressed," Mondal said, reiterating the government’s commitment to resolving the infrastructure issues and ensuring reliable power supply.

The minister's announcement underscores the state's dedication to improving its power infrastructure and achieving universal electrification. The plan aims to significantly enhance the quality of life for residents by providing dependable electricity access to all villages by 2028.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure and drive development in Meghalaya. The state's commitment to resolving current power supply inconsistencies and extending electricity to new households and settlements reflects a proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of its population.

With this pledge, Meghalaya aims to set a benchmark in universal electrification, promising a brighter and more sustainable future for its residents. The government's focus on swift resolution of existing issues and comprehensive electrification strategies indicates a strong commitment to achieving these ambitious goals.