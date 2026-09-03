Meghalaya asks Advocate General Amit Kumar to stay off State cases for two weeks

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has decided to ask Advocate General Amit Kumar not to appear in cases on behalf of the State Government for two weeks in a bid to resolve grievances raised by the Bar Association and end the ongoing lawyers’ agitation.

The decision was taken at a meeting with Bar Association representatives chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and attended by Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Lawyers have been demanding the removal of the Advocate General over concerns regarding his functioning.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rymbui said the discussions were cordial and the government had sought the association’s cooperation in withdrawing the agitation while it examined the issues raised by the legal fraternity.

He said the government would use the two-week period to examine the grievances, adding that any decision concerning the constitutional post would have to be taken by the Cabinet.

Rymbui said the government would meet the Bar Association again in a week to discuss the issues. He also urged the association to withdraw its pending communication and give the government adequate time to examine the matter.

The Bar Association said it would place the government’s proposal before its members and take a decision accordingly.

Rymbui said the government remained committed to addressing the grievances through dialogue and resolving the issues one at a time.

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