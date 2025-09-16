Meghalaya bids final farewell to Dr. DD Lapang with full State Honours

Correspondent

Shillong: Shillong came to a standstill on Monday as Meghalaya bid a solemn farewell to its five-time former Chief Minister Dr DD Lapang, who passed away on September 12 at the age of 91.

The veteran statesman, draped in the tricolour, was accorded full state honours at Students’ Field, Jaiaw, where leaders across the political spectrum gathered alongside grieving citizens, their umbrellas barely shielding them from the relentless downpour.

The cortege made its final passage to Jaiaw Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where Lapang was laid to rest with prayers, tears, and a gun salute. Traffic diversions across the city marked the collective pause as Meghalaya honoured one of its tallest leaders.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma described him as “a self-made leader who dedicated his life to serving Meghalaya and its people,” recalling his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the state’s longest-serving politician. Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma called him “a role model whose patience, perseverance and hard work earned him the trust of colleagues and comrades.”

Dr Lapang is survived by his wife, Amethyst Lynda Jomes Blah, and son, Badaplak Robert Blah. His passing marks the end of an era in Meghalaya’s political history.

