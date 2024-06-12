Meghalaya: Bindas Syiem calls off hunger strike in Ri-Bhoi district

SHILLONG: Bindas Syiem, the woman who is on a hunger strike, at the Additional Secretariat parking lot over the dilapidated Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road in Ri-Bhoi district called off her protest on Tuesday, after getting a written assurance from the government that the road will be repaired.

On Tuesday, Syiem met, Deputy Chief Minister, in charge, PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong who gave her the written assurance. "I thanked the government for listening to my pleas. Today I got the assurance as per what I wished," she said.

Meanwhile, Tynsong after the meeting informed reporters that the talks were productive and he requested her to call off her hunger strike. Syiem has been on hunger strike since June 6.

It may be mentioned that the project was conceptualized long time back and in the last tenure of the MDA, they had included the project in the priority list of the World Bank project but due to high amount earmarked by the World Bank, the project could not be implemented.

According to Tynsong, in the month of March, they were able to submit the proposal to the Union Government through the North Eastern Council for the 20 km road from Nongpoh upto Umden.

This proposal includes reconstruction and widening of the road from Nongpoh till Umden and the project cost is around Rs 51-52 crores.

“DPR is being prepared and within few days DPR will be submitted to planning dept and then we will send it to NEC and it will be forwarded to Ministry of DoNER and we will push for immediate sanction,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Making it clear that the government wants to upgrade it into an intermediate lane road, Tynsong said that in the second phase a road from Umden to Lum Nongrim which will connect to the National Highway in Byrnihat is included in the phase III of PMGSY. This road would be 38-39 kilometers and it would be taken up at a cost of Rs 50-51 crores.

