Meghalaya BJP elated over NDA’s win in Bihar

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the BJP already calibrating its war room for the 2028 Assembly elections, the party’s Meghalaya unit on Friday asserted that it is firmly on course to breach the double-digit mark — a target now being directly linked to the national momentum generated by the NDA’s resounding victory in Bihar.

BJP Meghalaya president Rikman G Momin, visibly elated as celebrations erupted in Shillong, said, “Oh, it's wonderful to see that NDA has come back in Bihar. I'm very happy that our BJP has crossed as a single largest party.”

Leveraging the national mandate to sharpen its political narrative ahead of 2028, the state BJP president said, “Definitely, by 2028, we will be giving you a very shocking result. We will surely cross the double-digit mark. In 1984, when Advani ji and Vajpayee ji were two MPs, so definitely by 2028, we have at present two MLAs and we will increase it, definitely you will see the increase. Definitely we are expecting double digit. Definitely we will be getting double figures.”

In a pointed political assessment, he dismissed the revival of Congress in the Garo Hills as “no challenge at all,” saying, “The seats will be increased, we are working hard… Revival congress, it should not affect BJP, you have seen in Bihar that congress is nowhere, in Garo Hills too this model will be repeated.”

Party strategists describe the upcoming GHADC elections as the “strategic barometer” for the 2028 showdown, a battleground that will test organisational discipline, ideological consolidation, and the BJP’s ground-level reach across the Garo belt.

As slogans rang out, crackers burst, and party workers exchanged sweets in Shillong, the BJP framed the day not merely as a celebration of Bihar — but as the first echo of what it believes will be a dramatic political turnaround in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Parnaik calls for unity, tribal pride as he extends festival greetings