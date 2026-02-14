Meghalaya Board of School Education opens 2nd SSLC chance for candidates

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced a second opportunity for eligible candidates to appear for the SSLC Examination as private candidates, while the Education Department has confirmed the schedule for the upcoming academic year.

According to MBOSE, "The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is offering a second chance for eligible candidates to appear for the SSLC Examination as private candidates. This opportunity is open to school dropouts, candidates who have failed the SSLC, sportspersons, artists, and other notified categories who are unable to pursue regular schooling."

It further stated, "Applicants must be Meghalaya domiciles, with a minimum age of 15 years and no upper age limit. Admission will be processed only through designated MBOSE SSLC Examination Centres, with basic guidance and instructional support provided."

