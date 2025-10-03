Meghalaya Braces for Heavy Rains on October 3

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 3, following the formation of a low-pressure area over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have warned. The system is expected to trigger isolated very heavy showers over Assam and Meghalaya during this period.

Authorities have issued an immediate preparedness directive. A government advisory stated, “In view of the above weather warnings/advisories received from IMD, all District Incident Response Teams, Block Development Officers/Block Incident Response Teams, and all Line Departments in the District and Sub-Division are to remain alert, monitor the situation in their areas, and take appropriate precautionary, response, and relief measures immediately by updating data on the DRMS portal.” Officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay cautious as the state prepares for heavy downpours in the coming days.

