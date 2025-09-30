Meghalaya Launches Tourism Helpline for Sustainable Travel

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Marking World Tourism Day 2025 with a strong push for inclusive and sustainable travel, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the 8 am to 8 pm. CM Connect Tourism Helpline along with a newly revamped website for Meghalaya Tourism. The initiatives are designed as a one-stop platform for travellers, while a host of new schemes seek to position Meghalaya as a hub for authentic, community-driven tourism experiences.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the Meghalaya Homestay Mission Scheme and the Community-led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme. Highlighting tourism as a “top priority over the last seven and a half years,” Sangma presented a comprehensive vision, citing domestic tourist arrivals rising to 1.6 million and setting a target of 50,000 new jobs within three years. He noted that this momentum is supported by 210 ongoing projects worth Rs 3,625 crore and a recent sanction of Rs 260 crore from the DoNER Ministry for developing Sohra (Cherrapunji).

Addressing the state’s accommodation gap, the centrepiece of his announcement was the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission. Outlining a plan to utilise homestays during the upcoming National Games, he said, “It is better that we invest our money into standardized homestays, which will then act as Games Village (rather than having one game-village) and after the games are over, these will be run as homestays and serve the tourists.”

The mission is backed by an ambitious hospitality pipeline, including eight 5-star hotels by 2030—one in Tura—and the expansion of Umroi Airport by 2027, which he described as a “major game changer.” Sangma also underlined the success of the “concert economy,” stating that a government spend of Rs 23.5 crore generated a return of over Rs 133 crore, branding Shillong as a premier global music destination.

Appealing to stakeholders, the Chief Minister stressed the unprecedented support being extended: a 70% subsidy funded solely by the state government for new homestays, and an additional Rs 50,000 incentive for existing owners who register. He added, “We must ensure a sense of environmental responsibility and create a welcoming atmosphere for tourists.”

The newly launched CM Connect Tourism Helpline—the country’s first multilingual service dedicated to tourists—will operate daily from 8 am to 8 pm, offering guidance on safety, logistics, and hidden destinations in seven languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Khasi, Pnar, and Garo. Travellers can connect via toll-free number (1800-599-2026), WhatsApp and SMS (+91 76400 03050), or email (helpline@megh-tourism.com).

Since its inception in 2023, the Homestay Mission has sanctioned nearly 800 homestays with investments close to Rs 100 crore. Of these, 237 are operational, generating over 1,600 direct jobs. On the occasion, Sangma also flagged off new vehicles under the PRIME Tourism Vehicle Scheme.

In his remarks, Dr. Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner & Secretary of Tourism, said, “Tourism is all about empowerment of stakeholders on both sides. On one side, our own stakeholders in the state, then there is the demand side, which is basically the clientele who are coming into our state. All the initiatives that we are taking up are designed to empower these two sets of stakeholders.”

The Chief Minister further felicitated recipients of the Community-led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme with Rs 10 lakh each, as part of a state pledge of up to ?25 lakh per project to boost facilities such as pathways and viewing decks. More than 47 cooperative societies are now registered under the Meghalaya Rural Tourism Cooperative Federation Ltd., alongside numerous local tourism societies working under district administrations.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of Outlook Magazine’s Responsible Tourism Award winners, recognising innovation and stewardship in Meghalaya’s growing tourism sector.

