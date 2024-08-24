Meghalaya: BSF Apprehends Four Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting to Infiltrate into India

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya on Thursday apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals who were trying to infiltrate into India. According to BSF, among the Bangladeshi nationals, three were females and one male, who tried to enter India through the international Border in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Along with the Bangladeshi nationals two Indian facilitators were also apprehended.

The BSF said that in its continuous efforts to curb illegal crossings and smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF Meghalaya has reinforced its border control measures and adopted multi-tier domination strategy to prevent such activities.

The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices, have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

