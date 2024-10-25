Meghalaya: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt, Cattle And Garlic Worth Over Rs 6 Lakh Seized

SHILLONG: Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya, thwarted cattle and garlic smuggling attempts into Bangladesh by arresting three Indian nationals.

Two vehicles filled with cattle and garlic worth more than Rs. 6 lakh have been seized near the international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

The cattle and garlic were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the border areas located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific input, the 193rd Bn BSF troops deployed near the international border in East Khasi Hills intercepted a Maruti Alto car loaded with four cattle.