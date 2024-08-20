Meghalaya: Three Congress MLAs Join National People’s Party

Shillong, Aug 19: Three Congress MLAs, Celestine Lyngdoh from Umsning, Charles Marngar of Mawhati and Gabriel Wahlang of Nongstoin constituencies joined the National People’s Party (NPP) on Monday evening. The three MLAs were welcomed into the party fold, by National president of the NPP and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at the newly-constructed party office.

Last week, the Meghalaya Congress Committee had suspended two of the three MLAs - Marngar and Wahlang for six years from the party, for anti party activities. However, Lyngdoh did not face any such action. With the joining of these three Congress MLAs the NPP now has absolute majority with 31 legislators.

Others who were present during the welcome ceremony were Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharlukhi, deputy chief ministers, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Power Minister AT Mondal and other members of the NPP. Congress had won five seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. However, recently Gambegre legislator, Saleng A Sangma quit his seat after he was elected as Tura Member of Parliament.

Therefore, with the merging of the three Congress MLAs into the NPP, the former is left with only one legislator - Ronnie V Lyngdoh of Mylliem constituency. Speaking during the welcome ceremony, the three MLAs said that they joined the party for the development of their constituents.

Also Read: Meghalaya Police Capture Injured Abductor After Dramatic Cross-Border Chase

Also Watch: