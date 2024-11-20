Meghalaya Chief Secretary Appeals for Suspension of Hunger Strike by NEHU Students

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, on Tuesday met with students of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to address the indefinite hunger strike led by the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit.

The agitation, which has entered its 15th day, demands the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Registrar Omkar Singh, and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta over allegations of administrative mismanagement and incompetence.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Secretary Wahlang emphasized the importance of resolving the situation amicably. "We came here with the specific objective of requesting the students to suspend the agitation pending the completion of the inquiry," he said.

"So I had a word with all of them and told them the reason why they should suspend their agitation. I am confident, and I hope that they will sit together with different organizations that are agitating, and they will be suspended during the period of inquiry. I have come here on behalf of the state government and also in a personal capacity, both me and the DGP," the CS added.

In light of the unrest, Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla has taken a 15-day leave starting November 15, 2024. The Union Ministry of Education has also stepped in, forming a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged administrative lapses.

The committee is chaired by Prof. D. P. Singh, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), with Prof. Dilip Chandra Nath, former vice chancellor of Assam University, as a member.

The hunger strike and protests underscore deep discontent within the university, with students demanding swift action and accountability. Wahlang expressed hope that the inquiry would provide a resolution to the grievances.

