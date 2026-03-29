Meghalaya CM attends PM-led meet on West Asia crisis, reaffirms energy security

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma joined fellow Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors at a high-level meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the evolving situation arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, as the Centre engaged states in a coordinated response to safeguard national interests amid global uncertainties.

The meeting focused on assessing the potential economic and strategic implications of the crisis, particularly in areas of trade, energy supply, and the welfare of Indian citizens, with an emphasis on maintaining stability and preparedness across states.

Reaffirming Meghalaya’s stance in alignment with the Centre’s approach, the Chief Minister underscored the government’s commitment to mitigating any adverse impact stemming from the geopolitical tensions. “Reaffirmed our government’s commitment to maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding the interests of citizens, as well as strengthening industry and supply chains,” Sangma stated, highlighting the state’s readiness to navigate the challenges.

Sharing his views following the deliberations, Sangma said, “Attended the meeting convened by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji regarding the evolving situation in West Asia. I am grateful for the Hon’ble PM’s decisive leadership during such challenging times. Team India stands united and will continue to work together to navigate the situation.”

The participation of states in the deliberative process reflects a broader “Team India” approach, as the Centre and states work in tandem to address the ripple effects of the West Asia conflict, with a clear focus on ensuring economic resilience and national security.

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