Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma Launches SLM Project and MegARISE for Umiew Catchment

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma formally inaugurated the Sustainable Land Management Meghalaya Project (SLM) and unveiled the Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Areas in Meghalaya (MegARISE) for the Umiew Catchment at a programme held at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, on October 1.

These externally aided projects (EAP) are co-funded by Germany’s KfW Development Bank and the Government of Meghalaya. The programme saw the participation of about 400 people including community members, farmers, and farmer groups from several villages as well as representatives from various line departments and agencies of the state government.

In his address, Sangma highlighted the importance of sustainable land management practices that would empower local communities while ensuring environmental conservation. He acknowledged that Meghalaya was endowed with rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, which necessitated a delicate balance between development and conservation.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the KfW Development Bank-funded projects are a collaborative effort that brings together various stakeholders, including government agencies, local communities, and development partners.

He emphasized the need for innovative approaches to address the challenges faced by farmers and communities in Meghalaya, while expressing confidence that these projects would provide the necessary tools and support to enhance agricultural productivity, improve natural resource management, and strengthen community resilience.

Shifting focus, Sangma underscored the urgent need for Meghalaya to grow its economy by 12%, with the goal of reaching a 10 billion economy by 2028. Addressing socio-economic conditions, he touched upon the challenges posed by coal mining and the negative repercussions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban. Sangma underscored the importance of learning from past mistakes to prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction in seeing projects take shape and conveyed eagerness for collaboration with stakeholders, farmer beneficiaries, and rural households. He assured that the Government of Meghalaya would support KfW and the implementing agencies to ensure that the projects are implemented earnestly and expressed hope for a long-standing partnership with KfW to achieve collective goals.

Agriculture Minister M. Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed her delight at hearing the firsthand experiences of farmers. She reiterated the government’s full commitment to supporting farmers and expressed her gratitude for the collaboration between the Government of Germany and the Government of Meghalaya in this effort, noting that Germany, a much more developed country, is working alongside Meghalaya to uplift its farmers.

Lyngdoh clarified that EAPs are designed to improve the livelihoods and quality of life for future generations of farming households in Meghalaya. She highlighted the benefits of organic farming and the importance of discouraging the use of chemical fertilizers, educating farmers about the long-term sustainability and health of the soil.

Lyngdoh emphasized that these practices will help mitigate the impacts of climate change on natural resources. She called for collaboration between farmers and the state government to ensure a better future for the next generation, protecting natural forests and resources.

Also Read: Meghalaya seeks Rs 1.2 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission

Also Watch: