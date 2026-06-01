Meghalaya CM condemns sexual abuse of minor girl in Nagaland, calls for swift justice

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday strongly condemned the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl from the Chang community in Nagaland, calling for a swift and fair investigation and strict legal action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Sangma expressed solidarity with the victim and her family while emphasising that crimes against children must be dealt with firmly and without delay.

“Condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl from the Chang community in Nagaland. Crimes against children are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stressed the need for accountability and justice, stating, “No child should endure such trauma, and those responsible must face the law. Urge authorities to ensure a swift, fair investigation and pursue justice under all relevant laws, including the POCSO Act.” Sangma also conveyed his support to the victim and her family during the difficult period.

“My thoughts are with the victim and her family. We must stand against violence and abuse against children and work toward a safer society for every child,” he wrote.

The statement comes amid growing concern over an alleged case of sexual assault and physical abuse involving a 14-year-old girl from the Chang community in Dimapur, Nagaland. The incident has drawn widespread attention, with civil society groups and community organisations demanding strict action against the accused and justice for the survivor.

According to available information, an investigation is currently underway into the allegations. Police have initiated legal proceedings and are examining all aspects of the case. Authorities have assured that the matter is being handled in accordance with the law and that the rights and welfare of the minor are being prioritised.

In a significant development, the primary accused was taken into police custody on May 29 after a District Court in Dimapur rejected and revoked his anticipatory bail application. The arrest marked a major step in the ongoing investigation, which continues under the relevant provisions of law.

The case has sparked outrage across Nagaland and neighbouring northeastern states, with renewed calls for stronger protection of children and strict enforcement of laws dealing with sexual offences against minors, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the investigation progresses, attention remains focused on ensuring a transparent probe and securing justice for the minor survivor. (IANS)

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