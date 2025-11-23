Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma inaugurates CFI centre at Nonglum

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant move aimed at fostering leadership, skill development and social upliftment, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the newly completed CFI (Caring for India) Centre at Nonglum, Umroi, Ri-Bhoi, in the presence of Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare, MIDC Chairman James K. Sangma and other dignitaries. The centre, envisioned as a hub for empowering leaders for community transformation and holistic development, is set to strengthen faith-based leadership and collaborative efforts across the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sangma lauded the vision behind the initiative, noting, "Purpose in public life must start with the objective of serving the people… not for a position, not for personal or monetary gains," recalling the teachings of his late father. He extended full government support to CFI's nursing college expansion plans, assuring, "Let me assure you once again that the government will ensure that the land that is required is given so that you can set up the infrastructure." Highlighting Meghalaya's progress in facilitating overseas employment for nurses, he added, "In the past year, 37 nurses have gone to Japan, close to 30 to Singapore, and the first batch will be going to Germany very soon… These nurses are sending back approximately one lakh per person per month to their families… that's Rs 4.8 crores a year from just 40 nurses." With 2,000 nurses already in the pipeline for international placements, he encouraged CFI to integrate language training within its curriculum and pledged government partnership to support this initiative.

Sangma also praised the establishment of a leadership retreat centre, calling it "one of the greatest blessings that could be given to our people," and emphasized its potential to build "a network of great Christian leaders across India." Urging inclusivity, he said, "We must not be closed. We must open this up… this should not just be a course but a platform that brings people together." Addressing concerns relating to maternal and child health, he recalled that Meghalaya's maternal mortality rate in 2018 stood at 230 deaths per lakh and highlighted the state's multi-sectoral efforts under the MOTHER programme, which have halved the mortality rate and are now being adopted by several states. He concluded, "We will work closely with you to take your mission forward, which is also our mission," and praised the students' cultural performances as "a wonderful showcase of the true culture and diversity of our Northeast."

Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare extended gratitude to the CFI Trust, recognizing their "dedication, generosity and farsighted vision that made the Centre a reality," and acknowledged the community spirit of Nonglum Village, stating that the achievement reflects their "collective progress." CFI Leader Dr Shaji Thomas recounted the origins of Caring for India, which began 27 years ago with the simple desire to serve, inspired by a young boy named Raju. He noted that the Leadership Centre at Nonglum was not part of a long-term plan but emerged from faith and a vision to transform unused land for community benefit. Earlier, CFI Board Member P. J. Matthew described the inauguration as "a promise of empowerment, opportunity and meaningful development for the youth and people of Meghalaya," emphasizing service and kindness as central to the organization's Christian ethos.

